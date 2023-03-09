Guyana govt training 500 women to operate heavy machinery

There is a growing demand for machine operators and President Dr. Irfaan Ali said 500 women will be trained to operate heavy-duty machines and eventually, get employment.

The President, speaking during an International Women’s Day event hosted at State House on Wednesday night, highlighted that his government is keen on getting more women into the workforce even as official figures show that women are well-represented in many sectors.

“We will train 500 female operators to operate heavy-duty machines to work in the mining and oil and gas sector,” the President said.

Further, he noted that the government expects to partner with private sector players to allow the trained women to “move smoothly” from certification to employment.

And he believes those women will benefit significantly since operators are in high demand and earn about $350,000 monthly.

At Wednesday’s event, Chairperson of the Rights of the Child Commission Aleema Nasir said there is low female representation in fields encompassing science, engineering and technical skills.

With Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas sector, she said more women should be afforded employment opportunities in those specialised areas.

“There is a natural expectation that opportunities for employment and participation be afforded to them,” Nasir said.

The President agreed that more women should gain employment in these sectors. Beyond the training for 500 women, he assured the gathering that more focus will be directed towards the up-skilling women in more non-traditional sectors.

Technology, too, will be used to create jobs and train women in new sectors.

“…we are using the technology and using the space and the environment through which they can acquire the skills,” the Guyanese Head of State said.