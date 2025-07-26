Guyana hands over official residence to CARICOM Secretary-General

In a significant gesture reflecting its commitment to regional integration and the Caribbean Community, President of Guyana, H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali handed over the new official residence of the CARICOM Secretary-General to the incumbent officeholder, Dr Carla Barnett, at a ceremony in Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara earlier today. Participating in the handover were Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper; Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM, H.E. George Talbot; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Water, Bishram Kuppen and other government officials. Officials of the CARICOM Secretariat were also in attendance.

According to President Ali “Guyana is steadfast in its support of regional integration…we are proud of the work of the Caribbean Community”. This new, modern residence “not only meets the standards expected of such a facility, but it also eases the commute and supports the effective functioning of the office of the Secretary-General…[the residence] would also bring the Secretary-General closer to the seat of the Secretariat itself”, the President said.

Directing his remarks to the Secretary-General, President Ali thanked her for her continued service. “I wish you every success as you carry out your duties from your new residence. May the residence we hand over today, serve not only as a place or rest, but as a quiet symbol of our shared journey and of the future we are building together”.

The CARICOM Secretary-General, graciously receiving the keys to the official residence, expressed her appreciation to the Government of Guyana. She said, “I am happy that this part of the commitment of the Government of Guyana has come to fruition. It really is a pleasant place to live and my family and I look forward to living here. I know my successors will enjoy living here also.” Dr Barnett also excitedly informed those in attendance that flowers and fruit trees will be planted on the property to “represent each of the countries of the Caribbean Community”.

Following the remarks, the CARICOM Flag was hoisted for the first time at the residence and President Ali signed the visitor’s book to mark the occasion.

Colgrain House in Georgetown, purchased by the Government of Guyana in 1975, accommodated the first six CARICOM secretaries-general with the incumbent Dr. Barnett and her predecessor Ambassador La Rocque, accommodated in rental properties until the completion of the construction of the new residence.