Guyana has charged nine people with terrorism

After appearing in court on Monday, nine men charged with terrorism were granted bail in the amount of GY$ 2.7 million.

Julian Jason Peters, 30, a vendor from Victoria Village, Phillip Burke, 35, a contractor from Section ‘C’ Golden Grove, Mark Hercules, 54, from Enmore North, Anthony English, 28, from Golden Grove, Terrence Adolphus Nedd, 29, from Nabaclis, Teon Glasgow, 27, from David Street Golden Grove, Tony Mc Kinnon, 52, from Golden Grove, Carlos Kingston, 40, from Golden Grove, and David Berkshire, 44, from Nabaclis,

According to the Guyana Police Force, the individuals were charged with Acts of Terrorism in violation of Section 109 (A) (1) (b) (ii) of the Criminal Code (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

On Monday, they all appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the #2 Sparendaam Magistrate Court, where the charge was read to them.

They were granted bond in the amount of $300,000 with the proviso that they surrender their passports and appear in court every two weeks.