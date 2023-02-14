Guyana holds International Energy Conference, Expo 2023

Guyana International Energy Conference

Guyana’s much-anticipated International Energy Conference and Expo 2023 already has about 1,200 people signed up to attend. This means that plans for the huge event are going well, with few problems.

During a press conference on Monday, Kurt Baboolall, the CEO of the forum, said that about 200 exhibitors and just over 800 delegates and sponsors will be at the event.

The annual conference gives businesses a chance to talk about problems in the energy sector, as well as the challenges of fighting climate change and getting the most out of local content development in Guyana and the surrounding area.

Already, a number of country leaders and dignitaries, such as Colombia’s former president Iván Duque, are set to attend and speak at the energy session.

Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, is likely to attend the event for the first time. Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will also be there.

The CEO said that the annual energy conference is a good thing for Guyana. He said that this is clear from the fact that the number of attendees is going up from 130 in 2018 to 200 in 2023.

“We’ve seen exhibitors go into sponsorship, which is a good sign that they see value in doing business and in showing up here at this event.

“So, they are not just setting a standard; the real world is also there. That 130 going to 200 is a very close balance between 50% international and 50% local, and most of our clients come back again. But this year’s options come from both old and new companies that are getting into the energy business, the CEO said.

Baboolall also said that this year’s event will have a special forum for young professionals. This will give them a chance to learn more about the oil and gas industry and even make suggestions.

Since the session was announced last week, about 350 people have already signed up. Baboolall said that people who want to sign up for the three-hour youth engagement can do so for free online at www.guyanaenergy.gy.

The CEO said that the Everest Cricket Ground and the Police Eve Leary Sports Ground are places where cars can be parked so that there is less traffic.

“We are also providing shuttles to get people from these two places to the event. We think this is a good idea because we will be providing security and no one will have to park on the roads,” he said.

The exhibition part of the event will start on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., and tickets cost $5,000 right now.

The global energy conference will start at the Marriott Hotel on Tuesday, February 14, and run until Friday, February 17. Last year was the first time that the event was held in Guyana.

Source : DPI