Guyana Hosts 39th Annual Meeting of Caribbean Police Chiefs

The 39th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police was held 12 -16 May at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown, Guyana under the theme “United in Action, Transformed in Purpose: Building an Integrated Caribbean Security Architecture”.

The conference opened with remarks from Host Commissioner. Mr Clifton Hicken, President of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police, Mr Atlee Rodney and Minister of Home Affairs of Guyana, the Honourable Robeson Benn.

The featured address was delivered by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana who emphasized the importance of regional prosperity and collaboration in combating crime and criminality. He mooted the following in his address:

Seek international partnerships, maximizing technology to support policing and securing borders

Professionalize training at all levels with a view to standardize technology

Create a Regional Police Academy to include a Defence Institute Programme to combat Cybercrime

Share legislation to enable the seamless integration of laws to support joint processes.

Develop a Regional Forensic Laboratory to enable increase information sharing

Initiate an all-in approach to include partners, religious leaders, and the public, to maintain democracy and combat transnational organized crime.

Formulate a Regional Communication and Information Strategy to dispel disinformation and misinformation to improve public trust and respect for policing

He concluded that the way forward in keeping the region safe was by working together, displaying respect for policing, providing resources they needed and fostering encouragement for police officers.

The Conference was divided in plenary and closed sessions where presentations were made on various issues by regional and extra-regional law enforcement entities.

(I) Resolution on Gun and Gang Crime

Regional Commitment to Combat Gun and Gang Violence

In recognition of the devastating impact of gun and gang crimes across our Caribbean communities, ACCP members have committed to:

Identify the movement of dangerous individuals across borders through enhanced intelligence sharing.

Identify linked firearms across borders through enhanced intelligence sharing.

Uphold our responsibility to protect human rights while pursuing those who bring violence to our neighbourhoods.

This focused strategy will help us protect our citizens from those causing the most harm while upholding our responsibility to respect human rights and deliver professional policing services.

(II) Resolution on Officer Mental Health

Supporting the Wellbeing of Those Who Protect Our Communities

Acknowledging the psychological challenges that policing duties place on officers throughout the Caribbean, ACCP members have committed to:

Enhance and expand mental health and wellness programs to provide additional support to our officers.

Create opportunities for early intervention and preventative care.

Develop peer support networks that draw on the strength of our policing family.

Share successful wellness initiatives between member countries to build regional awareness and capability.

This commitment reflects our value of Professional and Ethical Standards by recognizing that investing in officer wellbeing strengthens our ability to serve and protect our communities effectively.

Resolution on Domestic Abuse

Standardizing Our Response to Domestic Abuse

Recognizing the serious impact of domestic abuse on victims across the Caribbean, ACCP members have committed to:

Establish minimum standards for police response to domestic abuse incidents across all member countries.

Create consistent training standards for officers handling domestic abuse cases.

Implement victim support and offender management programs.

Engage with communities to increase awareness and reporting of abuse, breaking down barriers of stigma and fear.

This standardized approach embodies our core values of Gender and Cultural Sensitivity, Community Partnership, and Respect for Human Rights, ensuring that victims receive consistent, high-quality support regardless of where they live in our region.

(IV) Resolutions on Women in Policing

Creating Equal Opportunities and Safe Workplaces:

Recognizing the vital contributions of women officers to effective policing and the ongoing challenges they face across our region, ACCP members have committed to:

Create and maintain safe work environments where all officers can perform their duties free from harassment, discrimination, and bias.

Establish confidential reporting systems for workplace harassment that protect those who come forward from retaliation.

Develop clear career progression pathways that support women in advancing to leadership positions throughout all levels of our organizations.

Implement mentoring programs that connect women officers with experienced leaders who can guide their professional development.

This initiative honours our core values of Professional and Ethical Standards, Respect for Human Rights, and Gender and Cultural Sensitivity. By supporting women in policing, we strengthen our entire profession and better reflect the diverse communities we serve.

The Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police would like to take this opportunity to thank the Government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, the Guyana Police Force, exhibitors and participants who all contributed to the success of this Conference.