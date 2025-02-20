Guyana Eyes Railway to Brazil for Efficient Goods Transport

Guyana Considers New Railway Link to Brazil

A railway that could link Guyana’s coast to the town of Lethem and Brazil in the South is being considered by the government, according to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

Mr. Edghill said this venture is being seriously considered as railways remain the cheapest form of travel to move large quantities of goods over great distances.

The Public Works Minister spoke at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo on Thursday afternoon, noting that infrastructure development is crucial to the country’s economic development.

“We are looking at an alignment that can move containers from the deep water harbour, through our forests, through Lethem into Brazil.

“A railway is something under consideration to drive economic growth,” Edghill said.

The government is also serious about building a deep water port, a venture officials including the country’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo booths said could be constructed in the Berbice area.

The current development of the Linden to Lethem highway is expected to connect Brazil to Guyana’s coast by road, allowing easier access to the landlocked Northern Brazil area.

“Railway and the construction of new bridges are required to connect, to open up new land,” Edghill posited.