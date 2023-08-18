Guyana: Man who burned house with family inside charged with murder

Akali Moore was on Friday charged and remanded to prison for setting fire to his family house at Silvertown, Linden earlier this week, resulting in the death of his sister and niece.

Moore, 33, appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to the charges.

It is alleged that by setting the fire to the Silvertown property, Moore murdered Cheryl Moore and 12-year-old Eikiela Adams.

He was not required to enter a plea and will make his next court appearance on September 07, 2023.

Moore was arrested two streets away from the tragic incident where he spent the night hiding in some bushes.

While his niece, Eikeila Adams, and sister, Cheryl Moore perished in the fire, another sister was hospitalised and other relatives are in sheer disbelief.

From the accounts of neighbours and relatives, Cheryl was seemingly the target of Akali’s onslaught; earlier in the day, he reportedly threatened to kill her as he wielded a cutlass in the face of another sibling.

