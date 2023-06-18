Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development in Guyana has requested administrative leave to allow for any investigation into serious claims of sexual exploitation and rape.

When contacted, President Dr Irfaan Ali verified to the News Room that Dharamall had requested to go on leave the day before, and he (President Ali) had consented.

Dharamlall’s plea is in response to allegations made on social media last week, which he has already refuted, but he wants authorities to thoroughly investigate the facts of the charges made by a 16-year-old girl.

President Ali informed the News Room on Friday that he had zero tolerance for anyone accused of or exhibiting such behavior.

When an official complaint is lodged, the Head of State promises a thorough investigation.

“As a government, we are committed to thoroughly investigating any facts because we value our girls and women in every community.” And we will continue to do everything in our power to assure their safety and well-being,” President Ali stated.

