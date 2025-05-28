Guyana: Sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed launches Presidential bid

Azruddin Mohamed, the local businessman who was sanctioned by the United States government, announced on Monday that he will be joining the presidential race in Guyana’s upcoming General and Regional Elections.

Mohamed made the announcement in a video message shared on the “Team Mohamed’s” Facebook page on Monday evening, a day after President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that elections would be held on September 1.

“I stand ready to raise my hand, put my shoulder to the task, and dedicate my mind and heart to building a world-class Guyana where every citizen is treated equally, not through buzzwords but through the hard work of building trust and forging genuine harmony,” he said in the video message.