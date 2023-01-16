Guyana: Mother hands over her son to police following prison escape

Escapee Shamar Singh turns himself in to Police custody

Three days after breaking out from legal custody, prisoner Shamar Singh is once again in police custody.

Singh, 22, is accused of calling his mother Diane Singh and telling her that he intended to surrender to police. Singh is a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Ms. Singh, 46, picked up her son at the prearranged time and place, then drove him to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where he handed himself in.

Singh, who was being taken to the Lusignan Prison while being held for Simple Larceny and Possession of Narcotics, managed to break free alongside Ryan “Pepsi” Wilson.

Wilson is still evading capture.

Source : GPF