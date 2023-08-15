Guyana: Mother, son burnt to death as house goes up in flames

A woman and her eldest son died in the wee hours of Tuesday after fire engulfed their Good Hope, Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam) house.

Dead are Sasha La Cruz and her son, Isha Wilson.

Neighbours say they were awakened by screams of “fire, fire” at about 04:00 hrs but by the time they responded, it was too late to save the woman and her son.

Their screams subsided as firefighters struggled to extinguish the blaze and once that was accomplished, the charred remains of the mother and her son were discovered in the rubble.

The boy’s grandmother, Savitri Wilson was inconsolable after learning of the tragic event.

