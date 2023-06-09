Guyana national Dr Garvin Cummings elected to WMO Executive Council

Dr. Garvin Cummings, Chief Hydrometeorological Officer at Guyana’s Hydrometeorological Service, has been elected to the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) Executive Council.

Cummings was elected at the 19th World Meteorological Congress, which just completed in Geneva, Switzerland.

This is the first time in the Council’s 150-year history that a Guyanese has been elected.

Outside of the World Meteorological Congress, the Executive Council is the WMO’s highest decision-making body. Twenty-seven National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS) directors were elected to the Executive Council.