Guyana: No commitment to independent probe says VP Jagdeo

There has been no commitment to an independent investigation into the death of Adriana Younge by the Government of Guyana, but Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said President Irfaan Ali has promised to ensure a thorough probe.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Jagdeo was asked whether the government is open to facilitating an independent investigation, as Younge’s family and the public have been calling for it. Jagdeo said, “On that matter, the president has made it clear there would be a thorough investigation… we have to leave that to be determined, but a thorough investigation is what he promised.”

He said further that he does not want to second-guess the president, who already made it clear that the investigation will be thorough. He said anything further will be left to him as well.

“I have great faith that the investigation will be thorough. We want to find out the truth, we in the PPP too,” Jagdeo added.

An independent post-mortem examination (PME) conducted on the body of 11-year-old Adriana Younge on Monday concluded that the child died from drowning.