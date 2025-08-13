Guyana on UK’s ‘deport now’ immigration crackdown list

Guyanese nationals added to United Kingdom’s list of “deport now, appeal later” scheme

Guyanese are among nationals from 15 countries that have been added to the United Kingdom’s “deport now, appeal later” scheme, which targets foreign nationals who commit crimes in the UK.

The policy, according to a BBC report, allows the British government to send foreigners who commit crimes in the UK back to their home countries before they can appeal against the decision.

Nationals from a total of 23 countries are on the list, with Guyana being the only CARICOM country on the list.

Other countries named on the list include Canada, India, Australia, Angola, Botswana, Indonesia, Uganda, Zambia and Latvia.

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has indicated that the expansion of the scheme is to prevent foreign criminals from exploiting the UK’s immigration system and “fast-track” their removal.

Foreign nationals who have had their claim refused will be expelled from the UK and can take part in their appeal hearings from their home countries via video link, the Home Office has explained.

Previously, offenders were able to remain in the UK “for months or even years” while their cases worked through the appeals system.

The British Government has argued that increasing deportations will ease the overcrowding crisis in prisons.