Guyana pledges to promote indigenous peoples’ rights

Guyana indigenous peoples’ rights

Guyana has informed an international conference that members of its indigenous population have an equal and important place in society, and that the government is dedicated to closing any existing disparities through the promotion of policies and actions that promote the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Guyana’s Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, speaking on the topic “Interactive Dialogue with the Expert Mechanism on the Right to Development” at the 16th Session of the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (EMRIP), said President Irfaan Ali is committed to building a “One Guyana” that places the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country “on an aggressive path of inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development.”

She stated that the Amerindians, Guyana’s indigenous peoples, “have an equal and relevant place on this path” and that “it was only appropriate that the government recognize our Amerindians for their contribution” given the outsized role of Indigenous peoples worldwide in the protection of the forest and its resources.

She stated that the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which aims to improve the economy while tackling climate change, is one of Guyana’s groundbreaking national development initiatives.

According to Sukhai, Guyana has the world’s second highest percentage of forest cover and participates in the carbon market.

She stated that 15% of all earnings earned from the sale of carbon credits have been provided to indigenous communities to be spent through Village Sustainable Plans, which have been approved by the indigenous peoples and are in addition to government sectoral expenditures.

“This policy is the result of nationwide consultations that included full engagement with indigenous peoples and has been endorsed by Guyana’s duly elected body of Indigenous Leaders, the National Toshaos’ Council.”

“Guyana continues to prioritize the development of indigenous peoples through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, which provides direct investment to indigenous villages and communities to be used in ways determined by the people.”

She stated that this is accomplished through the distribution of ‘Presidential Grants’ and investment funds for infrastructure, social, or economic projects within villages; capital investment that enhances long-term benefits propelling village economy and infrastructure development to ensure access to amenities and markets, securing land tenure, food security, income generation, and employment, and Indigenous Peoples’ sustainable livelihoods.

She went on to say that the government runs annual capacity-building programs to help indigenous leaders and youths improve their skills and knowledge, specifically through scholarship programs, our innovative Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Program, and Leadership and Governance Training.

“These are all cumulative efforts by the government in partnership with indigenous peoples to ensure not only the promotion of Indigenous Peoples’ rights to development, but also ensuring that their development is informed by their decisions,” Sukhai said at the conference.

Source : CMC