Guyana police ramp up bodycam use

Commissioner of Police Mr Clifton Hicken has warned traffic ranks not to stop vehicles/motorists on the road if they don’t have on their ‘body cams’.
As such, across the Regional Police Divisions, every effort was made and is continuing, by traffic ranks equipped with their body pack cameras as far as is available to meet demands of the day in service delivery.
The ranks, while engaged in directional duty, traffic education, and enforcement, have been making steady use of the vital piece of equipment to aid in quality assurance as we aspire to enhance professionalism and courtesy in service delivery.
This measure is implemented alongside ranks, having suspicion that an offense is being committed or reasonable cause, hence the need to stop a motorist.
This is an ongoing effort towards improving operational efficiency. Subsequent posts will highlight the Traffic Department as they work towards the achievement of key milestones of the Strategic Plan.
Kudos to our hard working traffic ranks, under the command of Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, who — despite criticisms at times, remain unrelentless — day in and day out — to be on our roadways to ensure it’s safe for all.