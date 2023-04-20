Guyana police searching for a couple in connection with cop’s murder

The Guyana Police Force has issued wanted posters for a pair they believe might help them with their investigation into the abduction and murder of Police Constable Quincy Lewis.

According to the wanted posters, Thakurdial Samaroo and Naqeeba Zahid Zafarali, also known as Naqeeba Zafarali, whose last known address is Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara, are wanted for interrogation in connection with Lewis’s murder.

The advisories were published just hours after police discovered skeleton remains in a grave at the Madewini Sandpit region on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, believing they belonged to Lewis.

Zafarali and Samaroo, according to police, have fled Guyana.

Lewis has been missing since the 19th of June, 2020.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said in a statement Wednesday that the skeleton remains were discovered as a consequence of an intensive police investigation over the last six months.

“I wish to take this opportunity to commend the ranks of the Major Crimes Unit who worked tirelessly along with the newly appointed head of the Cold Case Unit to achieve this breakthrough and offer closure to the family of the deceased,” Blanhum said in a statement on Wednesday.

“With the assistance of the suspects who remain in custody, the Guyana Police Force will seek to send samples of the human skeletal remains unearthed today for DNA testing.”

“The Guyana Police Force will also use all legal avenues available to ensure that the other two suspects are extradited to Guyana to answer to the allegations concerning the deceased’s death,” he added.