Police shoots 19yro, reportedly tells family it was mistake

(Guyana): A 19-year-old laborer is currently fighting for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being shot by police ranks on Thursday morning at Block ‘E’ Sophia. While the Guyana Police Force (GPF) initially claimed the youth was a robbery suspect, his family alleges that authorities later admitted the incident was a tragic case of mistaken identity.

The victim, identified as Jukeem Scipio, was pursued by a mobile patrol around 09:00 hrs. According to a statement from the GPF, ranks received information that Scipio was wanted for an alleged “Robbery Under Arms”. Police observed him on a motorcycle and initiated a pursuit that ended in Scipio’s yard.

The GPF stated that Scipio dropped his bike and ran toward his house, at which point he was shot during the encounter. He sustained a gunshot wound to his left-side abdomen, with the bullet rupturing his intestines and becoming lodged dangerously close to his spine. Doctors have warned that the projectile’s location is critical, as any movement during surgery could result in permanent spinal damage.

Scipio’s mother, Faith Fordyce, provided a harrowing account of the aftermath. She claimed that after her son was shot, officers entered the yard and “cranked the gun and put to his head,” an action she believes would have turned fatal had she not intervened.

Fordyce further stated that police claimed they believed Scipio was armed with a gun. However, after the family allowed a full search of their home, no weapon was found. Relatives later told reporters that a rank informed them the shooter would be placed under close arrest and acknowledged the error as a case of mistaken identity.

According to his mother, this was Scipio’s second violent encounter with the police in only five days. On a previous occasion involving motorcycle documentation, Scipio was reportedly tased by officers after asking to go home to retrieve his papers.

On the day of the shooting, Scipio had been dealing with photographs for his license. His mother believes he fled the patrol ranks because he was nervous about not having his license on him, rather than any involvement in criminal activity.

The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is currently investigating the shooting. A spent shell was recovered from the scene, and the firearm used by the officer has been lodged as part of the ongoing probe.

Faith Fordyce is now calling for justice, emphasizing that her son is a laborer who was simply trying to finalize his legal driving documents.