Guyana President Ali to receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2023

President Ali to be conferred with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2023

The highest honour given to Indians living abroad, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), will be given to H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, for the year 2023.

President Ali joins the other 26 non-resident Indians who have received recognition from the Indian government for their outstanding accomplishments both at home and abroad.

The Honourable President of India will present the 17th PBSA during the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention (Indian Diaspora Day), which will take place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8–10, 2023. The Award will be presented on January 10, 2023, during the Convention’s closing session.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been invited to attend the upcoming PBD Convention as the Chief Guest, and he will be travelling to India with a high-level delegation that includes members of the public and private sectors.

The nominees for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, 2023 were carefully considered by a jury-cum-awards committee, which included the honourable vice president of India as chairman, the honourable minister of external affairs of India as vice chair, and other distinguished members from various walks of life. The awardees were unanimously chosen.

The winners showcase the success the Indian Diaspora has had in a variety of fields.

Source : DPI