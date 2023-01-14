Guyana: Prisoners escape lawful custody while being transported

Two men escape from prison van -Guyana

Two prisoners who escaped from a prison vehicle while being taken to Lusignan Prison are being sought after by Guyana’s law enforcement.

The prisoners, according to the Guyana Police Force, are Shamar Singh, 22, of Hague, West Coast Demerara, and Ryan Wilson, also known as “Pepsi,” 28, of Lot 69 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (detained for indecent assault) (in custody for the offence of Simple Larceny and possession of Narcotics).

Yesterday afternoon, the doors of the prison van that was taking the two prisoners to the Lusignan Prison were forced open by the two men.

Around 4:15 PM, as the van was traveling to Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara, the inmates forced open the door while it was on the eastern end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The two men are the target of determined efforts to catch them. Additionally, the police have published a WANTED BULLETIN for the pair.

People are advised to get in touch with their local police station if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of the two males.