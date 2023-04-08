Guyana: Private sector is upbeat about visa-free entry to Canada

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is upbeat about future plans to lift visa requirements for Guyana nationals traveling to Canada, according to the organization.

Senior representatives of the private sector group spoke with Mark Kevin Berman, Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana, about the matter, according to a statement from the GCCI, and were given the assurance “that discussions were underway to remove visa restrictions altogether in the future, a decision that both parties are optimistic about.”

The Canadian diplomat was also talked with by the CCI team, which included its president Kester Hutson and senior vice president Richard Rambarran, “the need to strengthen transportation infrastructure for cargo shipping and direct flights between the two nations.”

According to the statement, the parties discussed the possibility of strategic alliances between Guyana and Canada in a number of industries, including agroprocessing, tourism, and other conventional industries.

The High Commissioner emphasized the value of utilizing collaboration and cooperation to the fullest extent possible to take advantage of the opportunities present in both countries. In order to achieve this goal and promote closer ties between the two nations, the GCCI is presently trying to arrange more incoming trade trips to Canada, according to the statement.

Hutson expressed his appreciation to the High Commissioner “for his participation and dedication to developing the relationship between Guyana and Canada,” according to the statement.

The statement stated, “There is no doubt that both nations can achieve great success together with ongoing cooperation.”

For Guyana visitors desiring to stay in the UK for up to six months after fulfilling certain requirements, including having access to sufficient means to finance their stay, the UK has repealed the visa requirement.

Source : CMC