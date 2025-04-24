Guyana: Protesters Burn house belonging to hotel owner

Protestors set house belonging to hotel owner ablaze

Tuschen hotel Burnt after missing girl body found in pool

Scores of angry protesters which included relatives of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge and residents of several West Coast Demerara communities allegedly set fire to a building at Vergenoegen that belongs to the Bhola’s, proprietors of the Double Day Hotel.

On Thursday morning around 10:00hrs, the body of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge was found floating in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen. This sent relatives and residents of Tushen into a frenzy as they set the hotel on fire, looted stocks and destroyed vehicles.

Adrianna had been reported missing on Wednesday afternoon after she visited the hotel with her grandmother, Carol Xavier, and other relatives around 1:02 PM.

Relatives and citizens stated that Younge’s body was not in the pool upon inspection hours before. It is believed that the child was already dead when her body was moved to the pool.

The Fire Service is on the scene battling the flames; they are also making efforts to save another home nearby from going up in flames.