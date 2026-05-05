Guyana records surge in young adult sudden deaths

Guyanese cardiologist is raising concern over an apparent increase in sudden, unexpected deaths among young adults in Guyana, urging early screening and greater awareness of heart health.

Mahendra Carpen, Head of Medical Services and Cardiology at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, said recent months have seen a troubling pattern of individuals in their 20s to 40s dying suddenly—often in their sleep or while carrying out routine activities.

According to Dr. Carpen, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of these deaths, with many cases linked to what is known as Sudden Cardiac Death.

He explained that sudden cardiac death is typically caused by an electrical malfunction in the heart, leading to an abnormal rhythm that can be fatal. While blocked arteries are the most common underlying cause, other triggers include inflammation or infection of the heart muscle, severe uncontrolled hypertension, enlarged or stiffened heart muscles, and certain inherited conditions.

Dr. Carpen noted that younger populations in Guyana are increasingly presenting with serious heart conditions—not only from blockages, but also from weakened heart muscles and complications arising from uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Lifestyle factors such as smoking are also contributing to the risk.

He is urging the public to pay close attention to warning signs, including chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, and lightheadedness. However, he stressed that more subtle symptoms—such as reduced stamina or increased fatigue during normal activities—should not be ignored.

“Get checked early, and make it regular,” he advised, emphasizing that early detection and management can significantly reduce the risk of fatal outcomes.

Dr. Carpen also serves as Consultant Cardiologist to the Caribbean Heart Institute and Managing Director of Cardiology Services Inc. at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.