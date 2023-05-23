Guyana: School dorm fire in which 19 students died was maliciously set

The Guyana Fire Service has confirmed that the fire that claimed 19 lives and wounded others at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory was deliberately lit.

The place of origin was pinpointed to the southwestern end of the structure during a press briefing this evening. The scene was turned over to the cops.

The children’s residence was characterized as a concrete and wooden construction with five entrances and grilled windows. It was stated that 56 youngsters were in the hostel at the time of the incident.

Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, declared three days of formal national mourning and ordered that all flags be flown at half-mast beginning at 4 p.m. in honor of these children.

Today was one of the worst days of his presidency, he said. He stated that Guyana is in misery.

The government has mobilized comprehensive counseling for all impacted individuals and has committed its entire support to all affected families and children.

“I’m committing, as I have already committed to family members, our full unconditional, unhindered support for the families and these children; whether it’s medical, social, counseling, financial, transportation, or accommodation–whatever form of support is required, the state will provide it to the families, to the children.”