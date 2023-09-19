Guyana: Schools warned of sending students home because of hair style

Education Minister warns schools about hair discrimination

Education Minister Priya Manickchand urged schools on Tuesday not to send pupils home because of their hairstyle, warning those who do so will face disciplinary action.

“IN WRITING, I was explicit enough. Children will NOT be sent home for any violation or alleged violation of any school’s hairstyle regulation. And anyone who does so (sends youngsters home) will face disciplinary action.

“Children will not be sent home for any violation or perceived violation of any school’s hairstyle rule.” And anyone who does so (returning children) will face disciplinary action,” Manickchand warned on her Facebook page.

Since then, the Ministry of Education has reminded schools that children should not be sent home because of their haircuts.

“The Minister and the Ministry have been unequivocal on this point: children are not to be sent home because of any violation or perceived violation of any hairstyle rule.” “Schools have been reminded,” it said.

The declarations come in response to a social media story that a South Ruimveldt Secondary School girl had been sent home due to her hairdo.

The Ministry of Education released a memorandum in January indicating that students should not be sent home because of suspected hairdo violations. Head teachers were reminded that their first responsibility is to ensure that all students attend school and receive instruction in order to prevent future learning loss.

Furthermore, the memo stated that if a student is found to have an improper hairdo, the school must invite the student’s parent or guardian to discuss the supposed infringement.

The Ministry of Education has stated that it has no policy governing school hairstyles; instead, rules have been established by the schools themselves.

Source : CMC