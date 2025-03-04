Guyana Sends Assessment Team to SVG to Aid Rebuilding Efforts

CONTINGENT OF ASSESSORS FROM GUYANA DEFENCE FORCE ARRIVES

A contingent of six (6) assessors attached to the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana’s 4 Engineer Battalion and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) are currently in Saint Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) for a one-day visit.

The visit is the fulfilment of a promise made to the government by President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali two weeks ago, in which the Guyanese President said he would send workers to SVG, specifically the Southern Grenadines, to assist with the rebuilding efforts there.

The group was welcomed to SVG by Guyana’s Honorary Consul Nigel Russell and Minister of Housing, Informal Human Settlement, Youth and Sports Dr. Orando Brewster.

During a session at the VIP Lounge at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) Minister Dr. Brewster thanked the contingent for making the initial visit. He noted that the government of SVG is grateful to Guyana for agreeing to assist with the rebuilding and recovery effort in the Southern Grenadines.

The Guyanese contingent comprised Commander Roger Nurse (Head of Delegation), Lieutenant Colonel Dale DeMendonca, Lieutenant Colonel Cranston France, Lieutenant Colonel Drumson McCaulay, Lieutenant Colonel Mark Thomas (retired) and Lieutenant Shaquille Wilson.

Commander Nurse said his group was happy to be in SVG. He said Monday’s visit was to look at the situation and assess what is needed to aid the rebuilding process in the Southern Grenadines.

He said that in a few days, about 20 to 25 workers from Guyana’s Military Brigade are expected to journey to SVG to begin their contribution to the recovery process as promised by President Ali.

“This initial visit is to look at what we need and how we will proceed,” Commander Nurse told the Agency for Public Information (API).