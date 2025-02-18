Six Guyanese Soldiers Injured in Cross-Border Attack from Venezuela

Guyana Soldiers Shot Venezuela

Officials say six soldiers in Guyana were injured after armed men in neighboring Venezuela opened fire in an attack expected to further heighten tensions between the two South American countries.

Two of the soldiers are in critical condition following Monday’s attack, according to the head of Guyana’s army, Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Omar Khan, who blamed suspected gang members.

The soldiers were on a resupply mission along the Cuyuni River when they were confronted by armed men positioned on the Venezuelan side of the riverbank, according to officials. There was an exchange of fire, but it was not clear if any of the attackers were injured or killed, Guyana’s Defense Force said.

“The force remains committed to protecting its borders and will take all necessary measures to address any threats to national security,” it added. The injured troops were airlifted to Georgetown, Guyana’s capital, for medical treatment.