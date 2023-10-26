Guyana Stabroek Block – significant oil discovery found

The Ministry of Natural Resources said on Thursday that a substantial discovery had been made in the Lancetfish-2 appraisal well on the Stabroek Block.

This is Guyana’s fourth offshore finding for 2023, bringing the total number of discoveries from 2015 to date to 46.

Fangtooth SE-1 and Lancetfish-1 on the Stabroek Block, as well as Wei-1 in the Corentyne Block, were discovered earlier in 2023.

The Lancetfish-2 discovery in the Liza Petroleum Production License region has revealed an estimated 20 meters of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoir, as well as a further 81 meters of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone.

This newly discovered reservoir will be subjected to a thorough appraisal process, which will coincide with ongoing appraisal work for other finds in the region.