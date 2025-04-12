Guyana Gets Connected with Starlink’s Satellite Internet

Elon Musk’s STARLINK begins operating in Guyana

Starlink, a satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk and Tesla, has begun operating in Guyana. The company offers residential plans with a 30-day trial period and equipment shipping in 1-2 weeks.

The residential plans include “standard” and “mini” packages, offering two monthly subscription plans:

“Residential” for $11,000 per month and “Residential Lite” for $7400 per month. The Starlink Kit comes in two kits: the Starlink Standard Kit for $82,000 and the Starlink Mini Kit for $42,000, with accessory add-ons available for purchase.

Starlink’s arrival in Guyana is part of a move to develop Guyana’s tech sector and ensure economic prosperity. Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in remote and rural locations globally. It uses a network of Low Earth Orbit satellites to deliver internet access to areas where traditional terrestrial internet options are unreliable or unavailable.

National Security Advisor Gerry Gouveia confirmed that the service is available all across Guyana, stating that it is accessible for everyone.