Guyana: Surgeries for knee and hip replacements now free of charge

Guyanese who require knee and hip replacements will no longer have to pay for the surgery, as the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has announced that the surgeries will be performed for free.

Previously, GPHC provided the service at a reduced rate.

According to GPHC, a proposal to eliminate surgery costs was presented to its board and approved.

“This decision reflects GPHC’s ongoing commitment to providing the public with accessible and comprehensive healthcare services.” The hospital’s goal in delivering these treatments for free is to “improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from knee and hip joint morbidity, allowing them to lead active and pain-free lives,” according to a statement from GPHC.

“We are dedicated to prioritising the well-being of our patients and ensuring that they have access to the best possible medical treatments,” said GPHC CEO Robbie Rambarran.

“This initiative aligns with our mission to serve the public and make healthcare services accessible for everyone.”

For additional information on Knee and Hip Replacement operations, call the hospital’s Help Desk at 226-6249/ 227-8210/41/ 227-8245 Ext. 1148.