Police are investigating the Murder of Jenel Pollydore, a 26-year-old Teacher from Lower Kara Kara, Linden, by the 21-year-old father of her three month old child. The shooting occurred at about 21:20hrs yesterday (Saturday) at R & R Hotel located in Central Amelia’s Ward.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim and suspect were ‘living together’ and they have one child together. Due to constant physical abuse, the female teacher separated from the suspect, and it is alleged that she obtained a Restraining Order to this effect.

According to the woman’s sister, Malika Pollydore, they were at a wedding reception at the R&R Hotel. Malika said her sister (now deceased) was standing by the gate in front of the hotel when the suspect approached her and asked why she was not answering her phone. An argument ensued between them, and the suspect took out a handgun and discharged a round at her.

Pollydore then ran into the hotel by the pool area, and the suspect chased behind her and discharged two more rounds at her. He then ran out of the hotel and escaped in an unknown direction.

The woman fell to the ground and became motionless, and the police were summoned. On arrival, the Police saw the body on the ground, motionless. The body was examined, and two gunshot wounds were seen.

** One on the right side face

** One on the back of the head

Two 9mm spent shells were found at the scene.