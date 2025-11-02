Guyana: Teen killed, passenger critical after head-on collision

𝑷𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒃𝒆 𝑭𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝑨𝒄𝒄𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒂𝒕 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒅 𝑷𝒖𝒃𝒍𝒊𝒄 𝑹𝒐𝒂𝒅

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred today Saturday November 1, 2025 about 14:15hrs on Belfield Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The accident involved a motor lorry #GRR 6089 owned by a private construction company, driven by a 33-year-old, of Alberttown, Georgetown and motorcycle #CG 5938 driven by Laron Harris, a 17-year-old male of Dochfour, East Coast Demerara with pillion rider Josiah Abrams, male, age and address unknown at this time.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motor lorry was proceeding west along the southern driving lane while the motorcycle was proceeding east along the northern driving lane at an alleged fast rate of speed.

It is reported that the motorcyclist swerved to avoid two animals (goats), on the roadway and collided head-on with the lorry which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result, both riders sustained multiple injuries. They were picked up and taken to the Enmore Regional Hospital where Laron Harris was pronounced dead on arrival and Josiah Abrams was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he is admitted in a critical condition.

The driver of the motor lorry was subjected to a breathalyzer test which returned a negative reading. Both vehicles are lodged at the Cove and John Police Station as investigations continue.