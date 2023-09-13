Guyana & The Gulf State of Qatar sign bilateral agreements, MOU

On Tuesday, Guyana and Qatar signed two bilateral agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of the Republic of Guyana, and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

The agreements signed addressed Mutual Investment Promotion and Protection, Economic and Technical Cooperation, and Legal Cooperation between the two countries.

Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kabbi, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani, signed the documents.

The signing of the agreements follows the Amir’s historic one-day State Visit.