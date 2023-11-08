Guyana to have relief by Christmas from power shortage: minister

Guyana hopes to improve electricity supply before Christmas season

The Guyana government says it expects consumers to be relieved of their electrical woes by Christmas.

Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is conducting a load-shedding exercise, and in a meeting with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to discuss the current situation, Minister of Public Works Deodat Indar stated that the government had invested US$27.5 million to purchase 17 generator sets.

“On the 22nd of November, the engines will arrive in Guyana which is 17 engines by 1.7 megawatts which will give you the 28.9 megawatts that will deal with our demand and should be ready for the 15th of December to be plugged into the grid, so that you can have relief in the Christmas time,” Indar went on to say.

While the country waits for the completion of the 300-megawatt gas-to-energy facility, he says GPL is already planning to meet predicted demand increases in 2024.

He stated that the expected peak for next year is 236 megawatts. The country now has a total of 203.5 megawatts of reliable generating capacity, according to Indar, with the dependable generation capacity fluctuating between 96 and 117 megawatts in 2020. At the time, the max power was 120 megawatts.

Peak demand grew to around 136 megawatts in 2021 and approximately 154 megawatts in 2022. This year’s total has risen to 184.5 megawatts.

According to Indar, the government is committed to addressing the problem.

Source : CMC