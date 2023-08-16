Guyana to InterCaribbean : ‘You’ll face sanctions if you don’t improve service’

Guyana warns InterCaribbean Airways about poor service

Guyana has warned InterCaribbean Airways of Turks and Caicos that it may face fines if it does not avoid lengthy flight delays and cancellations.

Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, stated that senior government officials as well as representatives of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) met with representatives of the airline last week to address repeated concerns raised by passengers, and that the airline has indicated that there were issues with crew and other internal matters.

He stated that among the assurances made to local authorities include improved handling in Barbados and the inclusion of more aircraft to address the delays.

“If they don’t fulfill those obligations that they made last week Thursday, we will have to step in and take additional actions or possible sanctions,” Edghill told Demerara Waves Online News.

Edghill stated that he has not gotten any feedback from passengers since last week’s meeting with InterCaribbean, but that “InterCaribbean came to Guyana advocating a particular service.” We anticipate that they will supply that service.

“Airlines cannot simply make money while people suffer.” They must be able to satisfy the social contract with the passengers. That was clearly expressed, and we anticipate a change, but if that does not occur, we must proceed to the next level,” he said.

While Edghill “doesn’t want to go there right now” in terms of the possibility of suspending the carrier’s Guyana services, the government is keen on providing seats for the traveling public and “we want a better service.”

“While we strive for better service, we will not shortchange Guyanese,” he said, adding that on the matter of compensation for affected customers, IATA policy stipulates that refunds could be available in around 14 days after requests are made to the travel agent.

Guyana’s Honorary Consul to Antigua and Barbuda, Robert Reis, made a statement denouncing the poor treatment of Guyanese traveling to Guyana from Montserrat, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, and other destinations.

In December 2021, InterCaribbean will begin commercial flights to Guyana.

Source : CMC