Guyana to Roll Out Biometric ID Cards by Mid-2026

Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, announced that citizens will receive new biometric ID cards before mid-2026 to differentiate them from foreigners and provide additional benefits. The initiative is part of the government’s broader push to modernize and secure national services.

The cards will offer preferential treatment in certain areas and strengthen border control by monitoring who is entering the country. They will be important for daily transactions, including opening bank accounts, and are a critical part of Guyana’s wider digital transformation agenda.

Gyana has already outlined plans to digitize its healthcare system and launched the Guyana Digital Initiative to mould tech experts. Additionally, Guyana’s first-of-its-kind digital school will serve the Caribbean. These initiatives aim to ensure Guyana remains relevant and competitive on the global stage.

In 2024, Dr. Jagdeo announced that the system will allow for pre-screening of passengers and the use of automated gates for expedited entry. However, this system also allows for easy flagging of discrepancies. The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will record all necessary information upon entry and screening, allowing the government to track individuals entering the country and flag undesirables before they come home.

Electronic gates (e-gates) have been installed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), revolutionizing the travel process with faster check-in times, smoother security screenings, and a more convenient overall experience.