Guyana: Truck driver arrested in $200k drug seizure

𝑷𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑺𝒆𝒊𝒛𝒆 9.45 𝑷𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒋𝒖𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝑫𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑳𝒐𝒎𝒃𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force conducted an intelligence-led operation today Saturday November 1, 2025, along Lombard Street, Georgetown.

During the operation, a motor canter was intercepted and a search was conducted on the 33-year-old, Truck Driver of One Mile, Linden and the vehicle.

During this search a camouflage bag containing two bulky parcels of suspected marijuana was found in the back of the canter.

The suspect was cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Ruimveldt Police Station where the suspected narcotics were weighed in his presence and amounted to 9.45 pounds.

The suspect remains in custody as Investigations continue.