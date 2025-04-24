Guyana: Tuschen hotel Burnt after missing girl body found in pool

Tuschen hotel set on fire after body of missing girl found in pool

President Dr Irfaan Ali has ordered a special investigation after missing 11-year-old girl Adrianna Younge was found dead in the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

“I have asked the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special team to lead the investigation into all the circumstances surrounding 11-year-old Adrianna Younge. We must uncover the full truth of everything that transpired, and no resource or effort will be spared in doing so. Whatever specialized resources are required to determine every aspect of the events and circumstances will be provided,” President Ali said in a statement.

The girl had gone to hotel’s poolside with her grandmother and other relatives on Wednesday. She was discovered missing between 1pm and 2pm.

However, according to family members, the hotel’s owners and workers refused to lend assistance in finding the child. Family members say the hotel refused to give them access to security footage and refused to facilitate a search of the premises.

In an official statement on the situation, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the Command Centre in the region was contacted and viewed footage showed that Adrianna entered a Red and Black Raum motorcar bearing registration number PSS 4684 which drove off in an eastern direction heading towards Vreed-en-Hoop.

However, the family maintained that they accessed a neighbour’s security footage which captures when Adrianna and her family arrived at the hotel but never indicated her leaving.

Nevertheless, the police said information was received about the registered owner of the vehicle, who, when contacted, claimed he rented the car to one Orlando (no last name provided) since last week.

“Checks were made for the said Orlando at an address provided by the car owner, but Orlando was not contacted. Trace of the vehicle from Georgetown Command Centre at about 20:58 hrs. showed the vehicle in Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara at ‘White Shop short cut’. Police are in pursuit as investigation continues,” the statement continued.

Later into the evening, a search was conducted of the hotel but there were no signs of the young girl.

Today, family members and concerned citizens started to protest outside of hotel, burning tyres demanding a better investigation.

Hours later, the child’s body was found in the pool.