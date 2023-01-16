Guyana: Two cops arrested with marijuana, cocaine and ammo

Cops arrested at roadblock with marijuana, cocaine and ammo

A group of police officers from Regional Division 4 “C” were executing a road block on the Cove and John Public Road in East Coast Demerara (ECD) at around 02:30 this morning when they stopped a silver-gray Premio with three male occupants.

A 32-year-old Mason of Vigilance was the car’s driver, and police constables Albert Beresford and Julius Cambridge, who were assigned to the Clonbrook Police Outpost and the Cane Grove Police Station, respectively, were the other two occupants.

A search of the men’s person and motorcar was done in their presence after the men were seen acting suspiciously. A travel bag in gray and black was discovered during the investigation. Two parcels and a container containing what seemed to be cannabis leaves, seeds, and stems were contained inside the bag (marijuana).

In addition, there were many packets of what seemed to be cocaine in another container inside the bag. The suspects were shown the things, informed of the offense, cautioned, arrested, and then escorted to the Cove and John Police Station with the suspected cocaine and cannabis.

170 grams of suspected cocaine were measured and found to be present. The estimated weight of the marijuana was 9430 grams.

Following another search inside the automobile, two.38, two.40, and (11) eleven 9mm rounds of ammo were discovered. At the Cove and John Police station, all of the exhibits are kept.

While investigations are ongoing, the suspects are now in custody.

Source : GPF