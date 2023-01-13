Guyana: Two held in $37-million dollar marijuana drug bust

Two held in multi-million dollar drug bust

On 11th January, 2023, CANU officers conducted an operation within the vicinity of Mandela Avenue, where they intercepted a motor vehicle with a single occupant.

A subsequent search of the motor vehicle revealed several parcels of suspected cannabis.

Further investigations, led to the suspect being escorted to a premises located in Eccles Housing scheme, East Bank Demerara, where a search of the premises was conducted in the presence of the suspect and the owner, resulting in the discovery of several parcels of suspected cannabis, some of which were concealed in barrels.

Sean Thomas, called Yankee, 43 years, of Lot 59 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, and Bulah London, 41 years, of Lot 434 of the Eccles Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, were arrested and escorted to CANU’s headquarters along with the suspected narcotics, which tested positive for cannabis and amounted to 123.85 kg with a street value of approximately GUY $37 million.

Source : CANU