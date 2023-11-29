Guyana: US Army specialised unit & GDF conduct training exercise

US Army, GDF conduct training exercise

US Army 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers met over the previous two days as part of their strong military-to-military collaboration.

The US and Guyana defence forces addressed strategic planning sessions and methods to improve military readiness and security response.

The US Army’s SFAB advises and assists partner nations. Since 2022, the SFAB and GDF have conducted joint tactical and operational training exercises to improve their capabilities.

The SFAB Advisors said, “We are grateful to train with the Guyana Defence Force as partners and friends. We hope to strengthen the cooperation in the coming weeks and months.”

Lieutenant Colonel Andy Pompey, GDF Staff Officer One General Three – Operations and Training, said, “The last US military training here in Guyana has been of tremendous benefit to the Medical Corps and the 4 Engineers Battalion. SFAB-facilitated knowledge and expertise transfers from US peers have given our members essential capabilities that are appropriate to our dynamic security environment.

The favourable results of this training give us confidence that the benefits will last, improving our force’s operational skills and individual members’ professional progress. The SFAB programme, which improves partner troops, shows our nations’ cooperation. We hope US SFAB training continues to benefit our force.”

SOUTHCOM and the GDF collaborate on disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance, maritime security, human rights, professional development, defence and public-security missions, and transnational crime in a longstanding US-Guyana security partnership.