Guyana votes in General, Regional Elections 2025

The voting process across Guyana for the General and Regional elections on Monday has been marked by efficiency and calm, with citizens reporting that it takes less than a minute to cast their ballots at most polling stations.

A total of 757,690 people are registered to vote in the 2025 elections. At Corriverton, Berbice, Mayor Imran Amin described his voting experience as swift and seamless.

“It was a minute process,” he said, noting that the efficiency of the system means there will be no build-up of crowds at his polling station, where 319 voters are registered.

“You get a person in and out within a minute,” he added.