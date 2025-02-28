Guyana VP urges CARICOM to engage US on threat of Visa sanctions

Guyana and CARICOM worried over threat of US sanctions

Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has urged Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders to jointly engage with the US on the implications of visa sanctions against governments that use Cuba’s Overseas Medical Missions.

The US has announced that it will bar visas to foreign government officials who support and benefit from the medical program, including current or former Cuban government officials and individuals involved in the Cuban labor export program, particularly Cuba’s overseas medical missions. This policy also applies to the immediate family of such persons.

Guyana has long benefited from the Cuban Medical Brigade and has been importing nurses and other medical professionals from Cuba to fill shortages in the public healthcare system. Jagdeo believes the issue is not unique to Guyana but has the potential to impact countries across the Caribbean region.

CARICOM Heads of Government have acknowledged the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with the Trump Administration.

The US Secretary of State has been in communication with several leaders within the Regional Bloc, including President Irfaan Ali, and Guyana will be part of the regional approach to the US Administration either directly with the US State Department or the White House.

Jagdeo said that countries within the region, including Guyana, have benefited from the Cuban Medical Brigade and that the regional leaders would use the opportunity to discuss other issues arising from various new policies being implemented by the US, such as trade and commerce, immigration and deportation.