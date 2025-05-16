Guyana Warns Venezuelans Voting in Essequibo Elections

Venezuelans in Guyana to be deported if they vote in May 25 elections

Tensions between Guyana and Venezuela have risen as the Spanish-speaking nation plans an election for the Essequibo region, and Guyana’s Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan warned that there will be serious consequences for anyone in Guyana who votes in those elections.

The Chief of Defence Staff told reporters that any Venezuelan living in Guyana who votes in the May 25 election will be arrested and then deported.

“You cannot vote in a country of yours and come to our country and believe that it will be okay,” Brigadier Khan said on Thursday.

He acknowledged that numerous Venezuelans are living in Guyana, many of whom came to the country in search of “betterment.” However, he said it would be unacceptable if those Venezuelans went back to their country to vote in an election that concerns territory recognised as Guyana’s.

Additionally, Brigadier Khan warned that any Guyanese participating in those elections would also be dealt with condignly. There will be “implications,” he said.

The two countries have grappled with a border controversy for decades. Guyana has taken the case to the ICJ, seeking a final, binding ruling that the Essequibo is its own, affirming the 1899 Arbitral Award that settled the border between the two countries.

Venezuela announced that it intends to hold elections in the Essequibo region, an area internationally recognised as Guyana’s territory and has been under Guyana’s administration for over 100 years. So the Venezuelan election plan, scheduled for May 25, 2025, is seen by Guyana as a direct violation of the Court’s Order and international law.

Earlier this month, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) unanimously reaffirmed provisional measures granted in December 2023 and told Venezuela that it shall refrain from conducting, or preparing to conduct, elections in the Essequibo region.