Guyana: Woman arrested, charged with making threats against President

Police in Guyana reported a woman was arrested in connection with a threat made on President Dr Irfaan Ali’s life.

Assistant Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum, head of the Criminal Investigations Department, stated that the unidentified woman had been arrested in connection with the threat made in a social media post that violated the Racial Hostility Act.

“The president must be assassinated,” the lady says when prompted to repeat herself by an unnamed person.

The Indo-Guyanese woman can be heard throwing racial obscenities at an Afro-Guyanese male in the same video on TikTok.

The video was posted on TikTok on April 9, 2023, and had received over 98,000 views as of Monday night.

Officers are also looking into a social media post in which an Indo-Guyanese guy requests that Afro-Guyanese be badly injured.

Tacuma Ogunseye, the executive chairman of the opposition Working People’s Alliance (WPA), was released on GUY$100,00 (one Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) bail earlier this month on a charge of seeking to incite racial animosity.

Ogunseye, 71, pleaded not guilty to the charge after surrendering to authorities.

Source : CMC