Guyana: Woman at centre of Quamina Street hotel death breaks silence

KENISHA Thomas, the woman at the centre of the controversy surrounding the death of her neighbour’s husband, Omar Ally, who died last Friday while at a Quamina Street guest house, has come forward to put “rumours” to rest and to recount what had transpired.

In an exclusive interview with HGPTV Nightly News journalist Travis Chase, the woman, who is wanted by the police for questioning, opted to “share her side of the story” and maintained that she did not kill her lover. She declined to disclose her location and said she is awaiting the results of the autopsy which is scheduled for today before she surrenders herself to the police.

Thomas explained that she was involved in a romantic relationship with the 49-year-old for the last four years, and they would frequently visit the hotel.

The woman related that on Friday, they met at the hotel as they normally did and Ally bought three beers for her along with two bottles of Guinness for himself before entering the room.

“So, I went into the room, and he came in with the beer and the Guinness. While sitting on the bed, he started to chat with me and told me that he had been sick for a couple of days.

“He told me that he had acid reflux. We gyaff and he said how stressful things were at home, and he wasn’t going through anything nice. Anyway, we drank the beer, and we went on to have sex,” the woman said during her interview with Chase.

After finishing, Thomas said she went into the bathroom first while Ally stood by the door.

“While bathing … all I hear is bladaps! When I look around, I see him lying on the toilet bowl panting for breath, So, I run out of the bathroom, wrap up with the [towel] and run down to the receptionist and I seh ‘come quick, he falls down,’” the woman said as she narrated the moments leading up to Ally’s death.

Thomas said the receptionist accompanied her to the room and told her they would have to call the police and ambulance.

When she turned to me and said that she will have to call the police, I said, ‘No! Don’t do that. I can’t stay; this is my neighbour’s husband. I started to panic.”

She added that upon hearing what the receptionist said, she became nervous and picked up her clothes, jumped through a window and ran away.

When questioned by Chase as to why she chose to run away, Thomas said that she didn’t want Ally’s wife and family to find out about their relationship.

Asked if she and the victim had a fight in the room, Thomas responded in the negative and insisted that she “voluntarily” went into the hotel with her lover.

“No, I’m innocent. Now, if I went into the hotel voluntarily with this man, why would we have to fight? We never had an argument. We never had a problem. So why would I have to kill him? I think maybe the medication that he’s using, his body couldn’t have taken the Guinness; maybe that made his heart give out,” Thomas said.

When asked about the cause of Ally’s death, Thomas suggested that it could be due to a combination of factors, including the medication he was taking and the high intensity of intercourse they had.

Thomas maintained her innocence and indicated that she plans to cooperate fully with the investigators.