Guyana: Woman stabs man to death after he slapped her several times

Woman stabs reputed husband to death Guyana

Jason Bownath a 25-year-old labourer is now dead after being stabbed in the chest by his alleged wife, Lakiesha Garnette.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 23:50 at the couple’s shared house.

The two got into a fight earlier in the day while attending a family gathering at the suspect’s mother’s house, according to the police, during which the victim slapped the woman twice in the face.

The woman then left for home, followed shortly by her alleged husband. The man allegedly again slapped the victim during the couple’s fight at home.

After that, the woman gave the man a single chest stab with a knife, reports say.

The man was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he underwent treatment before being moved to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he passed away.

The couple has two kids, who are 6 and 5 years old.

Source : Inews Guyana