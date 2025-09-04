Guyana’s Ali secures another term in office

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) should continue in government following the declaration of results from the last electoral district, Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni).

Based on the results from this region, the newly formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party gained control of the region with 5,098 votes in the general election. The PPP/C trailed just behind with 3,728 votes.

Meanwhile, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition got 983 votes, the Alliance for Change (AFC) got 415 votes, and the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) got 59 votes. The Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) did not contest in this region.

In the last elections, APNU got 4,813 votes in the general election while the PPP/C got 3,728 votes.

The results for Region Seven were the last to be declared. And with these results, the PPP is on course to go back into government. The party got the most votes in eight of the 10 regions; WIN got the most votes in Regions 7 and 10.

Overall, six political parties contested the September 1 elections. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is slated to announce the official declaration of the results soon.