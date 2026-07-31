Guyana’s development bank to offer interest-free loans up to $3M

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has officially signed the Guyana Development Bank Act 2026 into law, marking a significant milestone for the nation’s economic infrastructure.

This new legislation facilitates the establishment of a financial institution specifically designed to support local entrepreneurs through interest-free and collateral-free loans up to $3 million.

Beyond direct funding, the bank will offer technical and advisory services to help small and medium-sized enterprises improve their financial management and long-term sustainability.

Government officials emphasize that this initiative aims to broaden economic participation by removing traditional barriers to capital for emerging businesses.

The formal assent triggers the next phase of administrative and operational arrangements required to launch the bank’s services nationwide.

This strategic move is expected to foster a more inclusive environment for business development and innovation throughout Guyana’s growing economy.