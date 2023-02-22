Guyana’s Mashramani Festival gets support from Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines continues to support national events across the region and joins Guyana in celebrating the annual Mashramani festival, being observed on February 23.

Mashramani, also called “Mash”, is considered one of Guyana’s most colourful festivals and is celebrated with street parades, music, dancing and bright costumes. The annual event first took place in 1970, marking the South American nation becoming a Republic. The theme under which Mash is being commemorated this year is ‘Mixing & Mashing as one Guyana.’

Caribbean Airlines’ CEO Garvin Medera in commenting stated: “We are happy to support Guyana’s Mashramani again this year. As you know, Mashramani is a national festival that brings together people from all over the country and from all walks of life. They gather ‘as one community’ to celebrate and experience Guyana’s rich culture, diversity and distinctive heritage.”

Medera added: “This year Caribbean Airlines’ campaign theme “Welcome Home” focuses on our authentic Caribbean culture and unique elements like Mashramani that make our region special. We are happy to be aligned with and to support this festival, which is all part of our Caribbean home”.

Caribbean Airlines’ official ‘Welcome Home’ soca hit and theme song produced in collaboration with iconic soca star Machel Montano, The Voice and Agent Sasco, will be played at all “Mash” events in Guyana. The airline has also partnered with key stakeholders to provide attractive prizes for various competitions. Additionally, Caribbean Airlines has decorated the entire parade route and judging points with “Welcome Home” signage in support of the event.

Guyana remains an important destination for Caribbean Airlines and the airline operates an average of six daily flights, including non-stop service between New York and Guyana with seamless connections to other Caribbean and North American destinations.